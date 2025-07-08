Toy Stocks To Watch Now – July 5th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low‐priced, highly speculative equities—often penny or small‐cap shares—that retail traders treat more like playthings than long‐term investments. Because they typically have limited liquidity and thin trading volumes, their prices can swing wildly on little news or investor sentiment. While they offer the allure of quick gains, they carry a heightened risk of rapid losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $986.27. 1,101,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $437.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.20 and a 200-day moving average of $981.08.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $98.29. 7,686,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $104.17. 3,535,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

