Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.8%

MODG stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adebayo O. Ogunlesi purchased 38,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $294,355.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 845,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,705.56. This trade represents a 4.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 905,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 52.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

