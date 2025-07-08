Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – July 5th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, EMCOR Group, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and MasTec are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that generate, distribute or support power from sustainable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to the clean-energy sector’s growth potential as global demand shifts toward lower-carbon alternatives. These stocks can offer both financial returns and alignment with environmental and sustainability objectives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.59. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $387.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,711. Southern has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.93. 2,408,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,885. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.93. 626,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,321. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $348.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.36.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EMCOR Group stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.64. 302,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,861. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $550.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $474.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.65.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 12,658,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,577. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

MasTec stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. 862,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,080. MasTec has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.00.

