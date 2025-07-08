Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy Sells 5,681 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Toast by 862.1% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

