Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 243,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

