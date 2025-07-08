Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 113.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 240,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 195,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

