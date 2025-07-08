The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.0% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $136.66.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $731,445.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,526. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

