TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of TEGNA worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.30.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

