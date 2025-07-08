TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

