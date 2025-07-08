TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 629.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,190,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $291,097,000 after buying an additional 2,752,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

