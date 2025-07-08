TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 5,776 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $530.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $544.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.86.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.29.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

