TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

