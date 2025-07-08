TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

