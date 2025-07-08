Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

