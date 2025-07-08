T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $186,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.59. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.98.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

