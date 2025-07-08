Synergy Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 617,709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 738,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 472,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

