Synergy Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Synergy Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 780,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,786,000 after buying an additional 562,265 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,957,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,910,000.

USRT opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

