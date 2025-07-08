Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,118 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

