Synectics (LON:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Synectics Trading Up 1.5%

LON SNX opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 322.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 161 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 372 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of £54.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

About Synectics

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

