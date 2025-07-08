Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zoetis Price Performance
NYSE ZTS opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.
Zoetis Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
