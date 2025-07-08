Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

