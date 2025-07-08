Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.