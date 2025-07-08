Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $91.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,745 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

