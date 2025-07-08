Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PLTR stock opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

