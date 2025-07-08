Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

