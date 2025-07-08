Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 48,984 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

