Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 182,938 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,938 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P 500 accounts for 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 85.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 371,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 171,418 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 9.0% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 189,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 147.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

