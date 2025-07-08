Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

