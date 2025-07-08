Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

