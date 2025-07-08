Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $274.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.11 and a twelve month high of $276.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.10.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

