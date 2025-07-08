Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vested Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

