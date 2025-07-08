Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 3,032.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

VLU stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $159.27 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $485.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $185.07.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

