Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,638 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,002,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,285,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

