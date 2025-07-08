Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.5%

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

