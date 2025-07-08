Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

