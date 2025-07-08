Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 451,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000.

DFIP stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.59.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

