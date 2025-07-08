Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,779,000 after buying an additional 352,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,873,000 after buying an additional 112,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,889,000 after buying an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,854,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,535,000 after buying an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.