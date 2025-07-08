Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:NSC opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.83 and a 200 day moving average of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

