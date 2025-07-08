Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $536.13 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

