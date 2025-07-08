Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

