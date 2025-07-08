Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

VV stock opened at $286.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

