Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

