Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMAR. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2%

XMAR stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.23.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

