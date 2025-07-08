Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

