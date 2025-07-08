Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Declares — Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 127.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

NYSE SCM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

