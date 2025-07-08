St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($19.19) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,092.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.15. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,207 ($16.43). The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Centene Stock Dropped 40% — And Whether It’s a Buy Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.