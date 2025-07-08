St. James’ Place’s (STJ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($19.19) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,190 ($16.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,092.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.15. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 537 ($7.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,207 ($16.43). The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -997.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

