Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $737.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.75. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.28.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

