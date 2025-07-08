Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$23.70 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$20.97 and a one year high of C$35.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

