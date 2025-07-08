SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 176,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

