SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,049,000 after acquiring an additional 382,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SPTL stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

